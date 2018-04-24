Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile — Nigeria Today

Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile
The Spiritual leader of St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God International, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile has said that Nigeria does not need more of God’s blessings because its leaders have not been able to manage the resources the nation is blessed with. The cleric, speaking with Vanguard, said if he were God, he would have […]
Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!