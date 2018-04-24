 Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Spiritual leader of St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God International, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile has said that Nigeria does not need more of God’s blessings because its leaders have not been able to manage the resources the nation is blessed with. The cleric, speaking with Vanguard, said if he were God, he would have […]

Why God shouldn’t bless Nigeria again – Apostle Alile

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.