Why Harry may not need the queen’s consent for marriage — Nigeria Today

Why Harry may not need the queen’s consent for marriage

Following the arrival of prince William’s child,Louis, Prince Harry has moved down the line of succession to sixth place, thus meaning he will no longer have to ask the Queen for permission to marry – unlike Charles, William, George, Charlotte and Harry.

The Duke of York, who was born second in line, has moved to seventh and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to eighth and ninth.

The first six people in the line of succession must have the Queen’s consent before they can marry on May 19, as set out by the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

The act’s introduction also saw sex removed as a determining factor in the line of succession.

It has also been claimed that the royal baby has been born a commoner.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig told Town and Country: ‘It sounds complicated, but in the UK, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, (people with titles like) Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron.’

It was always thought that William and Kate would go on to have three children.

Kate is one of three and had a happy home life with her sister, Pippa Matthews, and brother, James Middleton, and is close to both of her siblings.

But William may need to adjust to caring for a newborn once again.

The post Why Harry may not need the queen’s consent for marriage appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

