Why I appeared nude in new video – Brymo — Nigeria Today

Why I appeared nude in new video – Brymo

Popular musician, Brymo has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding his decision to appear nude in his newly-released video for his song “Heya”. Brymo said he decided to appear nude in the video to prove a point that Nigerians are uncivilised despite living in big cities. “The song is an expression of my environment […]

The post Why I appeared nude in new video – Brymo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

