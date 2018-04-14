Why I asked Nigerians to stone Buhari – Momoh — Nigeria Today

Why I asked Nigerians to stone Buhari – Momoh
A former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh has explained why he asked Nigerians to stone the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government if he failed to perform. Momoh had during the build up to the 2015 general elections called on Nigerians to stone the APC government if they don’t leave up to expectations. Speaking with The […]
Why I asked Nigerians to stone Buhari – Momoh
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!