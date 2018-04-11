Why I declared my second term bid before leaving for London — Nigeria Today

Why I declared my second term bid before leaving for London

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he declared his second term bid shortly before his trip to London.

Speaking with the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby at the Abuja House in London, the president said he had to do it because of controversies surrounding it.

“I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not. So, I felt I should break the ice. We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others,” he said.

“We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction. The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting.”

Buhari said under him, the agriculture sector had recorded tremendous boos.

“We have cut the importation of rice by about 90 percent, saving billions of dollars in the process. People who rushed into petrol money have now gone back to agriculture,” he said.

“Even professionals have gone back to the land. Nigeria should be able to feed itself comfortably soon. I am so pleased.”

He said solutions were being sought for the herdsmen, farmers clashes.

“The problem is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region,” the president said.

“These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gadaffi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms. We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram.

“Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons. The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

