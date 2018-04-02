 Why I Killed My Boss And His Wife – Suspect Confesses — Nigeria Today
Why I Killed My Boss And His Wife – Suspect Confesses

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young apprentice, Okwudili Okoro, has explained why he murdered his master, Azubuike Okoro and his wife, Jacinta, when the couple were having their meal. Okwudili and his accomplice barged into the home of the the victims and hacked them to death on Saturday. They pulled out two cutlasses hidden underneath their wears and hacked […]

