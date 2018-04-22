Why I Killed My Brother Over Missing Cow – Herdsman Confesses — Nigeria Today

Why I Killed My Brother Over Missing Cow – Herdsman Confesses

A 22-year-old herdsman, Bello Musa has killed his brother, Abdullahi Musa, with a machete, over missing cow in Nasarawa State.

He has also been arrested and kept in the custody of the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nasarawa Police Command, Lafia.

He was said to have given the deceased a fatal cut on the neck, when a scuffle ensued between them over the missing cattle.

It all started when the sibling noticed that one cattle had strayed and mixed with their own herd while they were grazing their cattle in Akuwate village in Doma Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Bello, said the incident happened on March 9, 2018 and was promptly reported at Akuwate Police Station.

He explained that the case was later transferred on March 25, to the SCID at the headquarters of the command in Lafia, the state capital.

