Why I Met Obasanjo – Olu Falae — Nigeria Today

Why I Met Obasanjo – Olu Falae
The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, on Tuesday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to discuss affairs of the nation. The meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), lasted for about two hours. Falae, who addressed newsmen after the meeting, dismissed […]
The post Why I Met Obasanjo – Olu Falae appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!