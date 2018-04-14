 Why I prefer money to good sex – Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why I prefer money to good sex – Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye has revealed why she would choose money above good sex when asked to settle for one The single mother of one when asked by Saturday Sun said: “If the sex is bad but he is a good man and treats you like a queen, will you stay in the relationship or […]

Why I prefer money to good sex – Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.