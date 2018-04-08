Why I Quit Music For Photography And Film Making – Rapper 2Shotz Opens Up - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

Why I Quit Music For Photography And Film Making – Rapper 2Shotz Opens Up – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
Why I Quit Music For Photography And Film Making – Rapper 2Shotz Opens Up
360Nobs.com
Ex-Nigerian rapper, 2shotz, has opened up on the reasons he dumped music for photography and film making in the United States of America. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, the ace rapper said his contributions to the Nigerian music industry were never …
