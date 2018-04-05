Why I Refused To Sign ECOWAS’ Economic Partnership Agreement – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Why I Refused To Sign ECOWAS’ Economic Partnership Agreement – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday in Abuja explained why he refused to sign Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) among ECOWAS countries. He said this was because of the need to protect the economy, especially the industries and small businesses that currently provide jobs for majority Nigerians. Buhari spoke while receiving a Letter of Credence from the Head […]
