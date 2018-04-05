Why I Refused To Sign ECOWAS’ Economic Partnership Agreement – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Why I Refused To Sign ECOWAS’ Economic Partnership Agreement – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday in Abuja explained why he refused to sign Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) among ECOWAS countries. He said this was because of the need to protect the economy, especially the industries and small businesses that currently provide jobs for majority Nigerians. Buhari spoke while receiving a Letter of Credence from the Head […]

The post Why I Refused To Sign ECOWAS’ Economic Partnership Agreement – Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

