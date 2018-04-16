Why I stepped aside from PDP–Prof Alkali — Nigeria Today

Why I stepped aside from PDP–Prof Alkali

RECENTLY, a former National

Publicity Secretary

of the Peoples Democratic

Party, PDP, Professor Rufai

Ahmed Alkali, moved out of

the party and joined the Social

Democratic Party, SDP. MIKE

ODIAKOSE reports that Alkali

shed more light during an

interactive session with select

journalists on the relationship

between the PDP and SDP

and why he decided to move

on. Excerpts:

What’s the relationship between

the present SDP and

that of the military era?

Well, as you rightly observed,

there was an SDP in

the 1990s which was part of

the transition that led to elections

in 1993. At that time,

it was able to make a huge

impact in getting many of

its members elected into the

National Assembly and subsequently,

its presidential

candidate, Chief M.K.O. Abiola

of blessed memory, won. I

believe after that episode, the

SDP like most other political

parties were rested. But about

four, five years ago, Chief Olu

Falae and other leaders of the

SDP felt it was time to revive

it because one, its history;

two, because of the brand;

three, because of the successes

it achieved at that very difficult

time, kind of ideological

position should not be lost to

history.

Therefore, Chief Falae, who

is the Chairman of the party,

worked very hard through

all the legal processes and

revived the party. Though it

did not have much showing

in 2015, but in a number of

states, where its candidates

stood for elections, they were

able to make some impact.

Recently, some people expressed

concern about the status

of the PDP and APC and

looking at some other political

parties already on ground

and those that were registered

recently, people are saying

that the SDP which has a long

history and made an impact

on Nigerians psychology

should be brought back. For

us, long before the Supreme

Court’s judgment, there were

many people who were thinking

that it would be very difficult

for the apex court to pass

judgment in favour of the PDP

that was chaired by Ahmed Mohammed

Makarfi and that in the

event that the verdict does not

favour the mainstream, people

must prepare a fallback position.

Some of our leaders and elders

engaged with most of the political

parties at the background,

conversing with them, discussing

with them and negotiating

with them including but not limited

to APGA, Labour Party, Accord

Party, PRP and others. So,

the feeling was that, yes, in the

event that the Supreme Court

gives judgment to the faction

that does not belong to the mainstream,

then others will move to

the SDP. But as God would have

it, its judgment became historic

and it handed the party back to

the people. So, for that reason

and at that time, there was no

need to move to another party.

But again, some of our leaders

were saying let us again see what

happens as we move to the convention,

whether we have learnt

our lessons and if those people

who stood firm and fought hard

to rescue the party, what role will

they play after the court judgement

and the convention.

But we have seen what happened

at the convention and it

has become part of Nigeria’s

history. I don’t want to belabour

the point. I believe that from

there on, we felt that we must

revisit our Plan B and really go

back to the drawing board and

see how we can move forward.

That is why our leaders and elders

reopened the conversation;

in fact, it was not closed with the

leadership of the SDP. Finally,

on March 1, a memorandum of

understanding was signed between

key leaders of our former

party and we agreed to merge

and form a formidable force. On

March 8, there was a presentation

of the interim executives of

the SDP under the leadership of

Chief Falae and other hardworking,

dedicated members for various

positions.

What informed your decision

to leave the PDP?

Let us put it this way. First and

foremost, most of us who are

professionals in our various callings

decided to join politics even

at the early stage in our careers.

We did so because of our love

for this country. We believe in

Nigeria, we believe in the unity of Nigeria, we believe in the

progress of Nigeria, we believe

in the future of Nigeria and we

believe that no matter what we

do outside, if we are not part of

the process, we will not be able

to contribute meaningfully to

the advancement of our people.

Therefore, first, our concern is

our patriotic zeal to serve this

country. And of course, we are

also concerned about the future

of our people because if you noticed,

in the 1950s, in the 1960s,

there were prominent Nigerians

who stood up to fight against

colonial masters and they did so

because they believed that there

was the need to stand up at that

time to liberate our people.

Some of us in our university

days, we used to criticize them

that they were not progressives

or radical enough. We

even sometimes claimed that

the independence given to us

was given on a platter of gold.

But we also know that many

people made huge sacrifices

during that period of transition

to independence. Long after independence,

it is just like if you

go to school and get an education,

what is the purpose of that

education? Of course, education

can be an end in itself, but it can

be a means to further ends. So if

you sit down and interpret the

world, of course, that is good enough. But if you don’t make

a contribution to change it, then

you lose the moral right to challenge

certain things that happen

in the future. So, we felt that we

don’t know everything. What

we know is just modest. But

from our modest knowledge,

we should also contribute to the

evolution of a modern Nigeria.

Everybody is complaining

that politics is dirty. Of course, if

people who feel politics is dirty

and you don’t join politics…you

come and do the work for the

people. So, that was why some

of us felt that we should be part

of it while we are well and alive.

Now, I don’t want to go back

to what happened before the

(PDP) elective convention. For

me, I had already made a promise

and I have fulfilled it. I said

am not going to run away, but

will walk away. I will not run

away because I know that when

a ship hits an iceberg, that is the

most convenient time for many

people to just run away. But do I

know how the water works? Do

I know what is inside that water?

Do I know how far that ship

is to the harbour? What is the

guarantee that I can get any life

saver? So, I thought that it was

better to either sink with the

ship or wait until we are able to

re-float it and then, move on. So,

you know, staying with a sinking sinking

ship is always a dangerous

thing. I preferred it that

way and I thought that we if

were able to pull out the ship,

we will be able to find our

place. Having looked at all the

trajectories, all the issues, after

wide consultations, I think

the advice of all the people

who have followed me, who

have supported me at every

level, I think the time is up in

the PDP. I should move on.

Fortunately, the slogan of the

SDP is “Progress.” Therefore,

I think I am moving forward.

It seems you no longer have

a healthy relationship with

the governor of your state,

Ibrahim Dankwambo, ever

since you indicated interest in

the governorship. What role

did it have in your exit from

the PDP?

Well, let me tell you this.

The reality is that I am a man

of the system and if I am part

of the system, I operate as a

member. I respect authority

and of course, if you noticed

for some time, you hardly

find me engaging in unnecessary

controversy. Not because

I cannot make noise, but I

found out that making noise

does not serve any purpose.

So, I can tell you with all sense

of responsibility that nobody

will ever tell you that I personally

have any problem

with my governor. The only

way you can know if somebody

has a problem with his

governor is one, have I ever

been engaged in unnecessary

criticism or condemnation in

the media? Or have I engaged

in organizing groups and associations

or have I allowed

people around me to use any

opportunity under my purview

to say things that are

bad against the government

or the governor? Or have I

been given any responsibility

that I refused to perform

or do any time? Even now

as a member of the SDP if he

calls me as my governor I can

go because he is my governor

until he hands over in 2019.

I have no problem with him,

but that does not mean people

will not create problems between

others. But that is not

my own. So, I have no personal

problems with him. Indeed, I have shown evidence that I

can work under any circumstances

to support you.

My own concern is the

progress of our state. As a

young student, I had the rare

privilege of participating in

the creation of Gombe State.

As a young student, we were

the people who launched the

Kano chapter of the Movement

for Gombe State. We

even wrote long essays which

were published in the newspapers

fighting for the state.

When we got the state, I also

had the privilege of serving

as a pioneer commissioner.

Subsequently, after the 2003

election, again, I went back.

So, I have been very consistent

that I have no problem

working with the governor.

The decision to leave the PDP

is personal. I believe I have

done my own part, I have

contributed to the progress of

the party. I think at this stage I

need to also step forward.

Despite Bode George’s

anger and disappointment

over the outcome of the PDP

national convention, he remained

in the party. Is that too

much of a sacrifice for you to

have made too?

May be if you know what

I have gone through, what

I have seen or what I have

heard over the last few years,

we have never ever shied

away from sacrificing for our

country, sacrificing for our

party and for our people. Like

I said, after what happened

over the last two or three

years, after consulting widely,

I took my time to consult

those close to me, those not

close to me, some of my leaders,

elders, friends, associates

and I think we have come to a

conclusion that we have made

our own contributions to the

PDP and like I told you, it is

time to move forward. Gombe

is a young state, it is strategically

located in the North-East

and we have every reason to

thank the people because at

every stage in my life when

something comes up that affects

me, you see a lot of support,

solidarity and affection.

So, I believe that in my own

lifetime, I must make my own

contribution and pay back the

goodwill in whatever way I

can. And I believe for now, the

route is SDP. Some of these

things are very difficult decisions

but I have told those

people whom I consulted that if I move, we should not look

back. What we have seen, what

we have heard or what they have

gone through should be our lesson.

We should use this experience

to build on the future.

Nationwide, there is the problem

of youth, women and despondency

creeping into the system.

If somebody cannot liberate

himself, how can he liberate others?

Somebody who cannot protect

himself, how can he protect

others? I think the SDP is providing

an opportunity for us to also

see what we can do. Fortunately,

if you look at the manifesto of

the party, not many people know

that it is truly a Social Democratic

Party because what it offers

Nigerians is something that if

it comes to pass, it will be very

good for us. So, I believe that in

our own rural setting where we

are trying to empower our people,

where we want to change

the narrative, where the despondency

syndrome is creeping in,

we have to look for options. I

believe we are working hard at

rebuilding the party.

Will the SDP be willing to work

with a coalition against PDP and

APC?

During the inauguration of the

interim executive of the SDP, our

Chairman, Olu Falae, did state

that the party is in consultation

with various groups and other

political parties to extend its

base. But of course, you know

these are tactical issues and not

subjects that can just be discussed

and elaborated on anyhow.

What’s important is that

no political party is static. Even

if you are big you want to become

bigger. Certainly, if you

think you are small, if you know

what you are doing, you are organized,

you cannot call yourself

small. What’s important

is the goodwill of our people,

that matters most because it is

the people that make the party.

It’s not the party that makes

the people. Therefore, with this

process of consolidating the

SDP I am surprised by the kind

of goodwill, the kind of people

that have been coming forward,

people who are calling me and

saying, ‘Alkali, if you are there,

I am there.’ So, it encourages

me because I was thinking that

when I move I am going to

move alone. But when I moved,

people said let’s do it together.

For the future of our state, you

have to work hard to bring its

glory back.

So, in simple terms, at the

national level, it is expanding

and at our level too, we are also

moving. I believe that in the

near future the true picture will

come out. I know that the SDP

is not the only political party

apart from the ruling or the

main opposition. There are others

but their approach, method

and style are completely different.

This is a serious business

and I believe that we have to

do something for our country

because we must go beyond

sitting down and lamenting.

Lamentation is not a solution to

any problem. Sitting now and

making criticism, condemnation

will not serve any purpose.

What you are hearing now,

people big and small abandoning

reason and talking anyhow.

You must look for solutions to

problems.

Even though the SDP is an

old name, there’s the belief that

it may not be able to achieve

enough mileage by 2019.

What’s the objective of the party

for 2019?

I don’t know why you say the

time is short. It is not short. Why

I say the time is not short is that

it is the spirit, it is in the mind,

the commitment and dedication

that you want to make a difference.

If you want to make a difference

and you do it systematically,

the approach is that it

is going to be an open platform,

it is going to be where everybody

has a say. It’s an opportunity

to follow due process. It is

an opportunity where nobody

imposes his views on others. A

situation where everybody is

important, the big, small, young

and old. One of the things that

breed anger and frustration

is alienation. No matter how

much you are committed to a

project, idea or a cause, if you

notice some alienation, you

will begin to find out that you

have no value in that project.

So, that’s why by opening

this democratic space, people

are coming and it’s not a question

of counting our fingers,

how many people have come,

how many have not come.

No, that’s not our concern.

It’s going to be systematic. By

the time it comes out, you will

see the impact. So, the tempo

is going to rise very high.

We are going to move very

fast and we should be able

to make a difference in own

style, in our own way, in our

means of doing things. I don’t

think it is worthwhile making

noise and shouting all over

the place. The most important

thing is that Nigerians

are looking for something like

this and we should encourage

it. There are so many political

parties but some of them

have been on ground for

many years. You hardly hear

about them. We are making a

big push in a short period of

time and it will surprise you.

It is the commitment of our

people and determination

that will make the difference.

“No matter how much you

are committed to a project,

idea or a cause, if you notice

some alienation, you will begin

to find out that you have

