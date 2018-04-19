 Why I sued Nigerian government – David Mark — Nigeria Today
Why I sued Nigerian government – David Mark

Former Senate President, David Mark has explained why he took the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property to a Federal High Court, Abuja. In the suit, Mark claimed that the panel planned to evict him from his residential property, which he duly acquired. The Federal Government had accused Mark of illegally […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

