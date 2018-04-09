Why I want to contest – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Why I want to contest – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said his intention to seek re-election in 2019 is in response to demand by Nigerians.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed that President Buhari made the declaration at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shehu said the ” the President said he was responding to the clamour by Nigerians to re-contest in 2019, adding that he wanted to give NEC the honour of notifying them first.”

The President had made the declaration shortly after making his speech at the APC NEC meeting conveyed to consider the report submitted by the APC National Executive Technical Committee, in Abuja.

The declaration is also coming ahead of a planned trip to the UK, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of States and Government meeting, coming up from 18 to 20th of April, 2018.

