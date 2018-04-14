“Why I Would Not Influence Selection Of Monarchs ” , Says Gov. Akeredolu — Nigeria Today

“Why I Would Not Influence Selection Of Monarchs ” , Says Gov. Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has explained why his administration will not impose or influence the selection of any traditional ruler in the state. Akeredolu who said the selection of any monarch is prerogative of the people of that community, noted that the duty of the government is just to approve the people’s […]
The post “Why I Would Not Influence Selection Of Monarchs ” , Says Gov. Akeredolu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
