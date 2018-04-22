 Why I’ll Soon Declare ‘No PVC, No Salary’ In Imo – Okorocha — Nigeria Today
Why I’ll Soon Declare ‘No PVC, No Salary’ In Imo – Okorocha

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The nonchallant attitude of Imo indigenes towards collection of their Permanent Voter Card will soon compel the state government to adopt stringent measures to ensure compliance. Governor Rochas Okorocha said this while interacting with journalists in the Government House, Owerri on Saturday. The governor said Imo residents may now start using their PVC to access […]

