 Why I’m Going For Second Term — Buhari — Nigeria Today
Why I’m Going For Second Term — Buhari

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration was made known in a simple statement released by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media Engagement, Bashir Ahmad. Our correspondent also reported that Buhari made the declaration on Monday morning (today) at the ongoing National Executive […]

