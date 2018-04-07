 Why just listen when you can play? How Moodelizer makes music malleable — Nigeria Today
Why just listen when you can play? How Moodelizer makes music malleable

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Music, Technology

Want to listen to an acoustic version of a song, on the fly? With Dynamic Playback, a new music format technology from Moodelizer, listeners can manipulate songs in real time. But there’s more in store for the tech.

