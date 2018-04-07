Why Kenya is officially a one-party state - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today

Why Kenya is officially a one-party state – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Why Kenya is officially a one-party state
SDE Entertainment News
President Uhuru is known to be very hypersensitive. He doesn't like being criticised and his public outbursts are sometimes very strange. President Uhuru Kenyatta once described Mwai Kibaki as 'president see no evil, do no evil and hear no evil'- that …
Ekuru Aukot's advise to Boniface Mwangi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!