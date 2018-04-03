Why l joined Emirates Airlines, by Nigerian pilot - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Why l joined Emirates Airlines, by Nigerian pilot – The Nation Newspaper
|
Why l joined Emirates Airlines, by Nigerian pilot
The Nation Newspaper
A Nigerian pilot, Mr. Ambrose Ojobo, has said he joined Emirates Airlines because of its safety culture, job security, reliability, self-improvement opportunity, career progression, span of route network, quality of training and good welfare package …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!