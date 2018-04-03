Why l joined Emirates Airlines, by Nigerian pilot - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Why l joined Emirates Airlines, by Nigerian pilot – The Nation Newspaper

Why l joined Emirates Airlines, by Nigerian pilot

The Nation Newspaper

A Nigerian pilot, Mr. Ambrose Ojobo, has said he joined Emirates Airlines because of its safety culture, job security, reliability, self-improvement opportunity, career progression, span of route network, quality of training and good welfare package …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

