Why Nigerians must count their blessing, celebrate Buhari – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Why Nigerians must count their blessing, celebrate Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday urged Nigerians to count the blessings that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought to the country’s economy. It said Nigerians should count their blessing “irrespective of the other areas where the government is still working hard to ensure that every citizen can feel the change for which they massively […]

Why Nigerians must count their blessing, celebrate Buhari – Presidency

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

