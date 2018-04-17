Why not give us credit for conducting that June 12 election – IBB — Nigeria Today

Why not give us credit for conducting that June 12 election – IBB

has said that Nigerians should give him credit for conducting June 12 election and not critizie him for cancelling the freest election in the countery.

IBB speaking in an interview with Channels Television, said

“People may not read it (autobiography) because it is coming from a dictator. A lot will say dictator, he cancelled June 12 and that will kill the book,”

“If God spares my life, I will discuss about June 12 election because I still believe people don’t get what we were trying to put across.

Nobody has ever sat down to say the two persons involved are friends, what went wrong? We tried to rationalise why we had to do what we did but nobody is prepared to listen to us.

“I have never seen anybody write anything on this to try to give people a different version altogether.

“They keep saying ‘he cancelled the freest election’ but why not give us credit for conducting that election,” he said.

“He (Abiola) knew my feeling, I knew his feeling on the country generally because we do talk about Nigeria with the presumed winner of the truly democratically freest election, we talked about it, we even talked about it during the crises itself,” he said.

“I’ll hate to say that despite all that two of us understood ourselves very well, that the level of friendship is so strong that we value our relationship very much but like I said typical Nigerian, no ooh, don’t do it, I think it’s always the people, If you try to educate them, it sounds boring, or if you try to reason.”

