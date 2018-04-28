 Why One Woman Testified Against Bill Cosby: 'I Had the Strength' - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why One Woman Testified Against Bill Cosby: ‘I Had the Strength’ – New York Times

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Times

Why One Woman Testified Against Bill Cosby: 'I Had the Strength'
New York Times
For many years Lise-Lotte Lublin thought of Bill Cosby as a fatherly figure, as much of the country did, though for her it was personal: He had been a mentor and friend who had once even referred to her as a daughter. But three and a half years ago
Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction matters — a lotLos Angeles Times
How Cosby verdict could signal #MeToo impact on criminal justice systemPhilly.com
Cosby on home detention with ankle monitorNEWS.com.au
U.S. News & World Report –Washington Post –Greensboro News & Record –P.M. News
all 267 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.