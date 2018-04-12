Why Senator Omo-Agege Was Suspended For 90 Days — Nigeria Today

Why Senator Omo-Agege Was Suspended For 90 Days

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has clarified that the Senate’s decision to suspend one of its members, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was because he took the legislative house to court. Omo-Agege had sued the Senate to stop his appearance before the committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions over comments made on the […]

