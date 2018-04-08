Why That Anti-Corruption List Remains Incomplete — Nigeria Today

Why That Anti-Corruption List Remains Incomplete

By Tunde Asaju Why is so much valuable ink and saliva wasted on the serial release of government’s looters list? It is evident that Alhaji Lai Lai’s list has been grossly misunderstood by the people and as government’s unpaid alternate communicator, I have taken it upon myself to explain it in what I hope would be layman’s terms. First things first, this list is Lai Lai’s road to Damascus conversion.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

