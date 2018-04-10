Why Tinubu, Fashola, Amaechi are looters – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri — Nigeria Today

Why Tinubu, Fashola, Amaechi are looters – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri
Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-aide, Reno Omokri has described Bola Tinubu, Babtunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi and Rochas Okorocha as “looters.” Omokri made the remark while rubbishing the President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing anti-corruption war. He said until the above-named politicians were included in the looters’ lists, the ongoing anti-graft war was “dead on arrival.” In a […]
Why Tinubu, Fashola, Amaechi are looters – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!