Why We Arrested Dino Melaye – NIS — Nigeria Today

Why We Arrested Dino Melaye – NIS

The Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, has explained why Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West was on Monday morning arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James told the News Agency of Nigeria that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instructions”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West at the upper legislative chamber, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 am.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

The police recently declared Melaye wanted after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects, who allegedly implicated him.

The senator, however, denied the allegations.

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Why We Arrested Dino Melaye – NIS appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

