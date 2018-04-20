Why We can Not defeat APC on our own- PDP — Nigeria Today

Why We can Not defeat APC on our own- PDP

The party admitted that it cannot defeat the APC on its own – It called on all warring members to make up and settle their differences The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admitted that it cannot defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on its own and said it would need the help and support of other opposition parties to do so.

Leadership reports that Uche Secondus who is the chairman of the party admitted this at the party’s National Executive Committee meeting of the party on Thursday, April 19. He called on other political parties to join the PDP ahead of 2019 so as to be able to remove the APC from office.

He said: “We commend our elder statesmen and other patriotic Nigerians who have spoken up on the urgent need to rid the country of the current bad APC government and enthrone a government that will serve our needs.

All hands must be on deck to achieve the great task of removing this APC government and replacing it with a government that will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.”

Because of this challenge, we have taken it upon ourselves, as the leading opposition party, to broaden our scope, open our doors and allow ideas to flow in for a more robust democratic development.

We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise.

Our consultations have taken us to meet with various interest groups who are willing to do business with us, and I can report to you that it has been very fruitful. We expect in coming days to have a broader political family working dedicatedly to rescue this democracy and our beloved country from the hands of APC. “We can’t do it alone; we need everybody to join us.

We have found ourselves like in a military government which we must wrestle to regain power for the interest of the country. We need broader conversation to open our minds. Let us not shut the door against anybody.”

On the upcoming Ekiti gubernatorial election, Secondus called on all parties to be united.

He said: “We don’t have time again on our hands; we have to take this necessary step between now and May. We have to join hands with our brothers (opposition parties) to wrestle power from this government. All sectors must come together to rescue this nation from APC; that is what we owe this nation as a major opposition party. We cannot do it alone. “

I can tell you (that) the international community is waiting. If we do it right, funding won’t be a problem; the voters won’t be a problem, but we have to remain united and do it right. This is like a military government and we have to rescue our democracy.

