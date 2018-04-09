 Why we converted 48 modern bus stops to commercial platforms — Ondo govt - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why we converted 48 modern bus stops to commercial platforms — Ondo govt – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why we converted 48 modern bus stops to commercial platforms — Ondo govt
Vanguard
AKURE—AS a way of shoring up its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, the Ondo State government has converted all the 48 modern bus stops constructed by the immediate past administration to platforms for advertising of products, services, and political
'Why Ondo govt increased fees at varsity'The Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.