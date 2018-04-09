Why we converted 48 modern bus stops to commercial platforms — Ondo govt — Nigeria Today

Why we converted 48 modern bus stops to commercial platforms — Ondo govt

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AS a way of shoring up its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, the Ondo State government has converted all the 48 modern bus stops constructed by the immediate past administration to platforms for advertising of products, services, and political campaigns.

Also, all the 90 free shuttle buses for school children across the state would henceforth be branded and used only for advertisement of products and services and not political campaigns.

Special Adviser to the governor on Transportation, Tobi Ogunleye while speaking with newsmen, in Akure, said the new initiative “that would be implemented through a public-private partnership, would create new jobs, generate resources for government and add to the aesthetics of Akure.

“The transport ministry has already synergized with the signage agency and arrived at a workable template that would be acceptable to prospective clients comprising politicians, schools, hotels, telecommunication outfits, banks, insurance companies, religious organizations, as well as government agencies and other private business concerns.

“It is regrettable that most of the bus- stops have before now been taken over by miscreants, destitute, drivers and traders and have not been judiciously utilised by the people of the state capital.”

Justifying government’s decision, he said: “The beauty of the bus stops are depreciating, in fact, the look of many of them are irritating. We do not want to waste resources on these bus stops, hence our resolve to turn this waste into wealth.”

On the branding of free shuttle school buses, the Special Adviser said the “advertisement will be for only products that are child-friendly and at minimal cost.”

The Special Adviser called on the contractors awarded the construction of the bus stops by the immediate past administration to return to the locations at Oba-Ile axis in the state capital and complete them.

