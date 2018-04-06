Why we have not realized Biafra – Igbo group — Nigeria Today

Why we have not realized Biafra – Igbo group
The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has highlighted reasons hindering the actulaisation of Biafra. BNYL asserted that lack of coordination, indiscipline and what it termed “I don’t care attitude” among Igbos were responsible for the inability to actualise Biafra. The group made the remark while condemning the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for threatening the […]
