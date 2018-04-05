Why we increased train fare – Amaechi — Nigeria Today

Why we increased train fare – Amaechi
Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained that the train fares between Kaduna and Abuja was increased because majority of those using the service are rich. He said this on Thursday at the 3rd edition of the Kaduna Investment Summit. “Some of you have been asking why we increased the fare between Kaduna and Abuja. […]
