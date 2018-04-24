Why we raided Magu’s farm – Suspect confesses — Nigeria Today

Why we raided Magu’s farm – Suspect confesses
Three suspects, who attacked the farmhouse of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, have been arrested. The suspects include a dismissed Nigerian Air Force Officer, Vincent Michael, with number: NAF12/26972L/CPL, Inalegwu Omikpa, and Francis Ochife. The attack launched on the farmhouse led to the death of a policeman, Sergeant […]
