Why youths below 35 years may not dominate Nigeria’s political space – Jonathan — Nigeria Today

Why youths below 35 years may not dominate Nigeria’s political space – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he does not envision a situation where youths below 35 years would dominate political space in Nigeria. He spoke while receiving the New Nigeria 2019, NN-2019 group and the Young Professionals of Nigeria, YPN, led by Chima Nwafor and Moses Siasia, in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa State capital. He lamented […]

Why youths below 35 years may not dominate Nigeria’s political space – Jonathan

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

