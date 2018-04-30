Wicked Mother Arrested After She Pressed Hot Electric Iron On Teenage Daughter’s Legs(Photos) — Nigeria Today

Wicked Mother Arrested After She Pressed Hot Electric Iron On Teenage Daughter’s Legs(Photos)

The operatives of Nigerian Police from the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested factory worker identified as Mrs. Ayo Sheriff, after she allegedly inflicting serious injuries on her daughter, Aishat. According to a report by PUNCH Metro, the 30-year-old suspect reportedly plugged an electric iron and pressed the hot surface on the body of the […]

The post Wicked Mother Arrested After She Pressed Hot Electric Iron On Teenage Daughter’s Legs(Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

