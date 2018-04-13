Wife beater stabs co-tenant for rescuing her from his brutality — Nigeria Today

Wife beater stabs co-tenant for rescuing her from his brutality

A 34-year-old trader, Manga Bameye, was on Friday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons after pleading guilty to stabbing his co-tenant, who prevented him from further brutalising his (accused) wife, an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday. The accused had entered a guilty plea to the charge of causing bodily harm to his co-tenant, Mr Charles Duse, […]

The post Wife beater stabs co-tenant for rescuing her from his brutality appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

