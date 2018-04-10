Wife's family disrupts man's marriage to another woman - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Wife’s family disrupts man’s marriage to another woman – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Wife's family disrupts man's marriage to another woman
The Punch
A wedding ended in tears and disgrace when a UK-based groom had his wedding disrupted by the family of his first wife. The groom, Lesley Amos, 52, who recently married a local nurse, was previously married to a woman named Dorothy and had kids with her …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!