Wike Accuses FG Of Plotting Senate Invasion …Meets New SAs,Today - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Wike Accuses FG Of Plotting Senate Invasion …Meets New SAs,Today – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Wike Accuses FG Of Plotting Senate Invasion …Meets New SAs,Today
The Tide
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the invasion of the Senate was an official plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the Senate leadership. Governor Wike also declared that the Federal Government is still plotting to frame …
Wike: FG behind Senate invasion, still plotting to frame me
Senate, Reps can sit for plenary in absence of mace —Falana
FG plotted Senate invasion, Wike alleges
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!