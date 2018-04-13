Wike asks National Assembly to override Buhari’s veto on Electoral Bill — Nigeria Today

Wike asks National Assembly to override Buhari’s veto on Electoral Bill
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has urged Nigerians to prevail on the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the 2010 Electoral Act Amendment Bill to guarantee free, fair and credible electoral system. The governor made the call on Thursday while declaring open the 2018 annual Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Section on Legal Practice Conference in Port Harcourt.
