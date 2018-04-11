Wike reveals how Buhari’s Govt worsened insecurity in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Wike reveals how Buhari’s Govt worsened insecurity in Nigeria

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has claimed that security in the country degenerated seriously because the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government chose to play politics with the security challenge. Wike said this at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, when the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) paid […]

Wike reveals how Buhari’s Govt worsened insecurity in Nigeria

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

