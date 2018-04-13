 Wike Seeks US Partnership in Agriculture - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wike Seeks US Partnership in Agriculture – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Wike Seeks US Partnership in Agriculture
THISDAY Newspapers
Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Government of the United States of America to partner with the state government to develop the agricultural sector. Speaking during a meeting with the United States
Rivers To Employ 3000 To Chase Illegal Traders, Sweep StreetsConcise News

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.