Wike under fire over comment on 2019 elections — Nigeria Today

Wike under fire over comment on 2019 elections
The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has been criticized for claiming that the 2019 general elections will not be free and fair. Wike recently declared the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an institution was fraught with tricky tendencies. Reacting at the weekend, the National Coordinator, Network of Police Reforms In Nigeria (NOPRIN), Okechukwu Nwanguma […]
