 Wike under fire over comment on 2019 elections — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wike under fire over comment on 2019 elections

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has been criticized for claiming that the 2019 general elections will not be free and fair. Wike recently declared the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an institution was fraught with tricky tendencies.  Reacting at the weekend, the National Coordinator, Network of Police Reforms In Nigeria (NOPRIN), Okechukwu Nwanguma […]

Wike under fire over comment on 2019 elections

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.