Wikipedia is making it easier to explore the internet with page previews — Nigeria Today

Wikipedia is making it easier to explore the internet with page previews

Wikipedia is making it a bit easier to stay on track and not get too distracted by the plethora of knowledge available on the internet — page previews. It’s the biggest change Wikipedia has made since 2010.

The post Wikipedia is making it easier to explore the internet with page previews appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

