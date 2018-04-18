 Wikipedia is making it easier to explore the internet with page previews — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wikipedia is making it easier to explore the internet with page previews

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Wikipedia is making it a bit easier to stay on track and not get too distracted by the plethora of knowledge available on the internet — page previews. It’s the biggest change Wikipedia has made since 2010.

The post Wikipedia is making it easier to explore the internet with page previews appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.