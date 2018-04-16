Wild cut Jets' series lead to 2-1; Tyler Myers injured - NBCSports.com — Nigeria Today

Wild cut Jets’ series lead to 2-1; Tyler Myers injured – NBCSports.com
Wild cut Jets' series lead to 2-1; Tyler Myers injured
NBCSports.com
The Minnesota Wild are running away with Game 3, with much of the damage coming in the second period, including what must have been a dizzying sequence of events for the Winnipeg Jets. 14:40 into the second period: Eric Staal scored his first goal of …
GAME 3 Minnesota Wild 6, Winnipeg Jets 2: Wild gets one back as series shifts to Minnesota
Tyler Myers leaves Jets' game with apparent leg injury
Recap: Jets are grounded by Minnesota
