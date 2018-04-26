Wilder offers Joshua $50m for unification bout — Nigeria Today

Wilder offers Joshua $50m for unification bout
Deontay Wilder, World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavy Weight Champion on Thursday offered Nigerian-born British World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua a whopping 50 million dollars (about N18 billion) for a unification fight. The hugely anticipated fight would determine who becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The proposed bout is expected to hold between September and December at a venue of Wilder’s choice.
