Wilder Read to Fight Joshua at Wembley — Nigeria Today

Nationsport can report that America’s Deontay Wilder has accepted to fight Anthony Joshua in the United Kingdom this summer to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The boxer’s decision was confirmed by his promoter Shelly Finkel on Tuesday, who also announced the planned visit of Joshua’s team to the US for discussions ahead of the fight.

‘We want to make it clear that Deontay is pleased that Joshua has said he wants the fight and that we will be willing for it to take place in London thia summer.’

Joshua, his promoter Eddie Hearn and other key financial members of his team are planning to meet Wilder’s handlers in America next week.

Joshua, defeated Joseph Parker in Cardiff last Saturday in a unanimous decision to add the World Boxing Organization (WBO) belt to his IBF, WBA and IBO titles.

AJ called out Wilder after his victory in Wales and could now become the undisputed champion of the showpiece division if he adds Wilder’s WBC belt to his collection.