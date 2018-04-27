Wilfried Zaha Admits Manchester United Move Came Too Early In His Career — Nigeria Today

Wilfried Zaha Admits Manchester United Move Came Too Early In His Career

Wilifried Zaha admits he has no-one to blame but himself after failing to make the grade at Manchester United.

Wilifried Zaha was left frustrated during his short stint at Old Trafford after famously becoming Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final signing as Red Devils boss.

Zaha returned to Crystal Palace a year later and is now seen as one of the top wide players in the Premier League, earning links to more big-name clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City ahead of the summer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 25-year-old confessed that his switch to United came too soon in his playing career.

“Me going to a big club when I was like 19 or 20, I didn’t know what to expect, how to behave, whatever,” he said. “I was just a youngster who wanted to do tricks, I didn’t even care about end product really.

“Now I take things a lot more seriously – the gym aspect, recovery after games, my decision-making. I’ve learnt a lot in terms of my all-round game. I’m totally different now. I’m definitely more mature and more strong-minded.

“I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at United. I think in football, most of it is just mental. Once you’ve got that sorted, then you’re good.”

Zaha also reckons there’s an “agenda” against him in football, adding: “I’ve seen so many others dive but nobody makes a commotion the same way they do with me, trying to get me banned.

“I don’t get banned because I don’t dive, but why does everyone want me to get banned so much? I feel like, going into games, referees literally just jump on the bandwagon.”

