Will Sisi rule Egypt for life? - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today

Will Sisi rule Egypt for life? – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Will Sisi rule Egypt for life?
Aljazeera.com
Analysts say that Sisi's second term will see constitutional changes that will expand his powers. 12 minutes ago. Sisi won 97 percent of the votes in presidential election that was criticised for having no credible opposition [File: The Associated …
Office of Egyptian News Site Closed 2 Days after Election Authority Complaint
Video: el-Sisi defends re-election in face of international criticism
Egypt news website al-Masry al-Youm inaccessible after report on election fraud
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!