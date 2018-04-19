Will you buy a Pixelbook if it could boot into Windows and Chrome OS? — Nigeria Today

Will you buy a Pixelbook if it could boot into Windows and Chrome OS?

Will the Pixelbook adopt Mac OS’s support for dual-booting? Speculations that Windows 10 could finally boot on Google’s Pixelbook went into high gear after code for the mysterious AltOS picker began appearing for Chrome OS.

The post Will you buy a Pixelbook if it could boot into Windows and Chrome OS? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

