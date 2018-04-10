 Winners emerge in DiamondXtra promo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Apr 10, 2018


Vanguard

Diamond Bank has rewarded 1,016 customers with N59 million, with Miss Catherine Ulunma from Abuja branch emerging winner of the star prize of an Hyundai Accent car, in the DiamondXtra Season 10 first quarterly draws. Diamond Bank. At the draws, held in
