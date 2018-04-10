Winners emerge in DiamondXtra promo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Winners emerge in DiamondXtra promo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Winners emerge in DiamondXtra promo
Vanguard
Diamond Bank has rewarded 1,016 customers with N59 million, with Miss Catherine Ulunma from Abuja branch emerging winner of the star prize of an Hyundai Accent car, in the DiamondXtra Season 10 first quarterly draws. Diamond Bank. At the draws, held in …
Diamond Bank Rewards 1016 Customers
Lender rewards 1016 customers with N59
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!